President of the Republic of Poland / News / US welcomes Poland’s decision to buy F-35 aircraft

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The US is celebrating Poland’s decision to buy F-35 aircraft, one of the best combat jets in the world, US President Donald Trump said at the start of a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Polish president started a six-day US visit.

President Duda, who is accompanied by his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, came to Washington with a big governmental delegation that includes Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

In the afternoon, the presidential couple will attend a reception at the White House, organised by the US president and his wife.

Andrzej Duda will be received by Trump at the White House for the second time, after a similar meeting that took place last autumn.

(PAP)

MIL OSI