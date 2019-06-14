Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On June 14, 2019 Minsk hosted the political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Finland at the level of deputy directors of departments.

Ahead of the consultations, the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland headed by the Deputy Director General of the Department of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sannamaaria Vanamo, was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Kravchenko.

During the consultations, the sides discussed the issues on the bilateral agenda in the political, trade, economic, investment, humanitarian and other fields.

The parties also discussed the latest developments in Belarus relations with the European Union, as well as cooperation within global and regional international organizations and integration associations.

