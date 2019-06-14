In the Moscow Region, the police detained a repeat offender on suspicion of committing more than 20 thefts and robberies

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Klin Urban District of the Moscow Region, on suspicion of committing a series of thefts and robberies, detained a 36-year-old resident who had been repeatedly convicted earlier.At night, in the village of Demyanovo, the offender smashed with a stone the window of the church shop , illegally penetrated inside and stole gold and silver jewelry.As a result of operational search activities, criminal investigation officers identified the suspect and detained him at his place of residence. The man explained that he had sold all the stolen property, and had spent the money on personal needs.It also turned out that in February of this year he stole property from his neighbors. To implement the criminal intent, the suspect put a metal ladder to the balcony of the second floor, climbed up, penetrated the apartment through the window and stole from there a microwave oven.In April, according to investigators, he repeatedly tried to smuggle unpaid deodorants, meat and alcohol products from sales outlets, but in all cases he was detained by employees of those organizations.Based on the aggregate of the collected evidence, it is now assumed that the detainee is involved in committing more than 20 thefts and robberies from shops, apartments and premises in the territory of the Klin Urban District.Criminal cases were initiated on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 158, part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.Further investigative measures and operations aimed at establishing the actual circumstances of the unlawful activity are being carried out,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

