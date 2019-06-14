Investigation of a series of thefts of off-road motorcycles was completed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigators established the involvement of a group of men in committing 27 thefts of off-road motorcycles. The total damage caused to the victims amounted to about 13 million rubles. At present, part of the stolen property has been returned to its rightful owners.

During the investigation of the criminal case, it was established that a man born in 1967 had decided to create an organized group for the theft of motorcycles, namely, ATVs and snowmobiles. To implement his intent, he involved four local residents aged from 32 to 37. Crimes were carefully planned, and each of the group members was assigned a specific role. Thus, five residents of the Borsky District committed thefts of citizens’ property in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

So, in the period from February 2014 to December 29, 2016, the men in advance came to the districts of the region and looked for traces of ATVs and snowmobiles. The offenders found by the ATV trail the houses in which the transport vehicles were located. Later, at night, the defendants came to such house and committed theft of motor-vehicles and other property of citizens.

To go unnoticed, the offenders, moved along country and forest roads, often changed cars using their own, or those taken from relatives and did not use mobile phones. The men hid the stolen property in secluded places and after some time sold it to third parties.

On the grounds of crimes provided for by part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, criminal cases were initiated.

As a result of operational activities, all members of the criminal group were identified and detained by officers of the 6th Division of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The investigation of the criminal case was completed and it was sent to the Borsky City Court of the Nizhny Novgorod Region for a decision.

