Meeting of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Policy Initiative (ECAPI) of Alliance for Financial Inclusion took place on June 11-13 in Belarus (Information statement)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Topical issues of ensuring financial inclusion were considered at the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Policy Initiative (ECAPI) meeting, which was held on June 11-13, 2019 at the Training Center of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in the village of Raubichi. A special attention was paid to the development of digital financial services and protection against the risks related to the introduction of new technologies.

The event was organized in the framework of cooperation between the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus and the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI). About fifty representatives of central banks and organizations from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Russia, Romania, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic took part in this event.

The meeting of the Expert Group on Financial Inclusion Policy was held on June 11, at which the strategy for expanding the access to finance in the EECA countries was discussed. On June 12, the event was followed by a training seminar of the MasterCard payment system and the Alliance for Financial Inclusion.

The High-level Forum, which took place on June 13 became the highlight of the Regional Policy Initiative meeting. The main objective of the Forum was to develop a future strategy for the EECA countries in the sphere of financial inclusion.

For information: The Alliance for Financial Inclusion is an international association, the objective of which is to promote the development of national financial systems rendering services to all categories of the population, including low-income citizens. Alliance members are central banks and other financial regulatory authorities from more than 90 developing countries. The Republic of Belarus represented by the National Bank joined the AFI in May 2010 and is currently a principal member of this organization.

The AFI is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

At present, five regional initiatives are being implemented within the framework of the AFI, covering the states of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Arab region, the Pacific Islands, as well as the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Theses of report of Mr. Sergei Kalechits, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, at the opening session of the 3rd High-level Forum of the Regional Initiative of Eastern Europe and Central Asia “Advancing Financial Inclusion Through Digital Financial Services” (In Russian).

MIL OSI