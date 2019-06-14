Suspect in fishing sturgeons was detained in Tyumen Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the course of operational search actions, police officers detained a 33-year-old man on suspicion of catching fish listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary data, the citizen was fishing for valuable species with the help of fishing nets, without a respective permit. During the inspection, nine sturgeon fishes and improvised fishing gear were seized from the motorboat.

According to the results of expert estimate, the damage caused by the illegal actions of the citizen exceeded 950 thousand rubles.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources belonging to species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation”.

