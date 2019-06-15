Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The session was attended by delegations of 27 CICA member states and 13 observers, including representatives of international organisations – the UN, the League of Arab States, the International Organisation for Migration, the OSCE and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries.

Approaches to ensuring regional and global security, strategic security and stability issues, and economic and humanitarian cooperation were the subjects of discussion.

The main outcomes of the meeting have been stated in a declaration.

