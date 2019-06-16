President of the Republic of Poland / News / President opens Polish Business & Innovation Week in Nevada

Source: Republic of Poland in English

US-visiting President Andrzej Duda opened the Polish Business and Innovation Week in the state of Nevada on Saturday. The event is intended as a cooperation platform between US and Polish enterprise, among others in aircraft and space technology.

In his address at the opening, Andrzej Duda stressed that the Polish Business and Innovation Week was a prime example of growing ties between Poland and Nevada. In this context he pointed out that currently one of Nevada’s biggest operations is a Polish copper mine employing over 700 people.

The President added that he was pleased to see the event attended not only by Polish and US businesspeople, but also delegates from both countries’ R&D segments.

He emphasised that Poland and Nevada stood before “very promising” cooperation prospects, including in innovation, and highlighted that recent years have already brought several successful joint undertakings. As an example, he named the NIAS-NASA-ILOT UAV management project carried out by Poland’s Institute of Aviation, the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS) and NASA.

Andrzej Duda voiced hope that the Polish Business and Innovation Week would contribute to raising cooperation between Poland and Nevada, especially in aircraft and space technology as well as in electric transport.

“The hi-tech segment is doubltless a priority both for my presidency and the Polish government,” President Duda declared.

He also mentioned Nevada’s cooperation on aid programmes for Polish hi-tech firms, the first of which piloted in Poland’s southeastern Lubelskie province. He also voiced contentment over the signature of a letter of intent extending the programme over 2019-2020.

“I hope both Polish and American entrepreneurs continue to make use of each other’s ideas and experiences to an even greater extent, with benefits for both our economies,” Andrzej Duda said.

Earlier in the day in Reno Duda attended the testing of the NIAS-NASA-ILOT system, which enables Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to avoid collisions in urban areas. Taking part in the tests was a Polish-designed UAV. (PAP)

[embedded content]

