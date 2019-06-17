Amendments to laws on entry procedure and legal status of foreign citizens in the Russian Federation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

According to the Federal Law, foreign citizens spending less than 30 days in the Russian Federation for the purposes of conducting creative, educational, academic and (or) pedagogical activities by invitation and in the interests of state institutions of culture and the arts, do not require a work permit or license. Said foreign citizens can enter the Russian Federation on ordinary business visas.

In addition, the Federal Law provides for similar conditions for the professional activities of foreign citizens who arrived in the Russian Federation on a guest visit or in the furtherance of academic and cultural ties and contacts if, apart from the declared purpose of entry to the Russian Federation, they are engaged by state institutions of culture and the arts to conduct creative, educational, academic and (or) pedagogical activities for a period of no more than 30 days.

