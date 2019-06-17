Chuvashia operatives detained Egyptian suspected of fraud in relation to his compatriots

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Police divisions of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Cheboksary received statements from Egyptian citizens that they had become victims of fraud committed by their compatriot. For help in entering medical schools, the victims transferred to the attacker $ 8,000 each, after which he brought them to Chuvashia and fled.

In the course of a complex of operational-search activities, criminal investigation officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic established the identity and location of the alleged fraudster. For his detention, the police went on a service trip to Moscow.

A criminal case was initiated against a 39-year-old Egyptian citizen on grounds of a crime under Article 159 “Fraud” of the RF Criminal Code. The man is suspected of eight episodes of illegal activities.

