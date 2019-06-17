Greetings to participants, organisers and guests of 16th International Tchaikovsky Competition

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I welcome you all to the 16th International Tchaikovsky Competition, rightly considered one of the most spectacular events in the world of classical music.

Russia has always been renowned for its rich musical traditions and celebrated schools of performance. As such, performing at this prestigious competition and coming into contact with our great cultural heritage is a cherished dream of many musicians from all over the world.

I am sure that this year’s competition will once again bring together gifted young performers at the best theatre and concert venues in Moscow and St Petersburg – performers whose talent and creative energy inspire great admiration – and will open up new opportunities for their professional growth. And it will certainly be a great occasion for music admirers and aficionados alike.”

