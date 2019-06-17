MIA of Russia at a meeting of Interdepartmental Commission reviewed measures to improve migration legislation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on the implementation of the State Program to Assist Voluntary Resettlement of Compatriots Living Abroad to the Russian Federation took place in Moscow under the chairmanship of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed that the program continued to be in demand: “The number of territories in which it operates is expanding annually and already includes 75 Federation constituents. About 108 thousand people resettled last year, which was 19% more than planned”.

The regions of the Central, Siberian, Volga and Ural Federal districts remain popular with the immigrants. The MIA of Russia Chief noted positive dynamics of the resettlement process in the Far East: “From January to April about two thousand people arrived to the district. This indicator increased by 40% compared to the same period of the previous year”.

The Chairman of the Interdepartmental Commission drew attention to the fact that the effectiveness of the State Program largely depended on maintaining and increasing the interest to it among compatriots. According to Vladimir Kolokoltsev, it is necessary to continue creating transparent procedures, simplified to the maximum rules and conditions for their resettlement to Russia.

The task of modernizing the relevant legal, organizational and other mechanisms is defined as one of the main ones in the Concept of the State Migration Policy. A number of legislative initiatives have already been implemented by the Ministry. Thus, in March, the participants of the State Program and their family members were granted the right to submit applications for admission to the Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure if there was a temporary registration in the region chosen for living (previously only permanent registration was required).

At the same time, the acceptance and consideration of applications for the acquisition of the Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure from the categories of persons identified by the President of the Russian Federation for humanitarian purposes in April is being actively carried out. In particular, we are talking about foreign citizens living in the territories of certain districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, various categories of citizens of Ukraine and stateless persons, most of whom are our compatriots.

The meeting participants discussed measures to improve the migration legislation, as well as the implementation of regional resettlement programs in the Perm Territory and the Sakhalin Region.

