Negotiations with Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

15 June 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold talks with Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi who is expected to pay an official visit to Belarus on 17-19 June.

The two heads of state are set to meet at the Palace of Independence on 18 June. The two leaders will hold a one-on-one meeting and also take part in a session with their delegations. The focus will be on ways to expand trade and economic cooperation. The presidents will take stock of the progress made in the implementation of joint projects, promising areas of cooperation in industry, agriculture, science, education and security. The two leaders will also discuss political relations, including within international organizations and the current situation in the region and the world.

The parties are expected to sign a package of international documents and adopt a joint statement.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is also expected to meet with the leadership of the Belarusian government and parliament, representatives of big Belarusian companies.

MIL OSI