Police officers suppressed the sale of fake alcoholic beverages in Transbaikalia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the course of operational activities, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory identified and detained two residents of Shilka, who used to purchase alcoholic products with fake excise stamps in another region of the Russian Federation, transported them to the Trans-Baikal Territory and later sold to wholesale buyers from the Shilkinsky and neighboring districts.

The police searched the garages and warehouses rented by the suspects. About 17 thousand liters of vodka of various brands and volumes and 41.5 thousand packs of cigarettes of various names with fake excise stamps, 1,420 liters of alcohol-containing liquid in 10-liter plastic cans, as well as documentation confirming the involvement of these citizens in illegal activities were seized.

The suspects were prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation for the purpose of selling or selling unmarked alcoholic products subject to mandatory marking with excise stamps or federal special marks, as well as unmarked tobacco products subject to marking with special (excise) marks, committed on a particular large level by an organized group”. Sanctions of this article provide for a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to six years with a fine of up to one million rubles.

MIL OSI