Staff announcements (14.06.2019)

Yury Polupanov resigns as Financial Monitoring and Foreign Exchange Control Department Director effective 14 June 2019 following his decision to pursue a career outside of the Bank of Russia.

The Bank of Russia further announces that First Deputy Director Igor Dvoryanchikov has been appointed as Acting Director, Financial Monitoring and Foreign Exchange Control Department.

14 June 2019

