Greetings on opening of 14th Meeting of Supreme Court Chief Justices of SCO Member States

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The supreme courts of the SCO member states have been building up their cooperation every year to protect the legitimate rights and interests of their citizens, and are making an indispensable contribution to the joint fight against global threats and challenges, such as terrorism, corruption, cross-border and economic crime. The importance of partnership and joint efforts in these fields has been reaffirmed at the recent meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council held in Bishkek.

Today you will exchange experience and discuss a broad range of current professional issues related to the harmonisation of national legislations, the strengthening of judges’ independence and effective methods of more fully ensuring compliance with the norms and principles of international law in the legal process.

I am confident that your meeting will be constructive and business-like, that it will be held in the spirit of mutual confidence and understanding and that its decisions will translate into practical action.”

MIL OSI