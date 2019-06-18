Meeting of working group to prepare State Council Presidium on development of Far East

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The working group is led by the head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolayev Nikolayev AisenHead of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) . The proposed structure of the working group’s report was presented by Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov Kozlov AlexanderMinister for the Development of the Russian Far East .

Participants in the session of the State Council Presidium are to discuss the implementation in the Far East of the measures under the national programme for the development of the Far East for the period until 2025 and for the future until 2035, which was drafted on the President’s instructions.

Over 150,000 Russian citizens took part in the elaboration of the programme’s concept by sending their proposals to the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic. At the same time, representatives of every region of the Russian Federation, federal government bodies, and public and expert organisations were involved in this work.

As of today, all proposals from the regions have been generalised and a draft has been prepared of the National Programme for the Development of the Far East for the period until 2025 and for the future to 2035.

The National Programme provides for accelerating the growth of the GRP of the macro region by up to six percent a year and raising the living standards in the Far East to exceed the national average.

The participants noted that the Far East has always played a special role in Russia’s development and that it is necessary to continue creating an administrative system commensurate with the goal of accelerated development of Russia’s eastern territories.

The main provisions of the draft report will be discussed at the working group’s second meeting in August 2019.

MIL OSI