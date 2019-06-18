President of the Republic of Poland / News / President urges US businessmen to see Poland as regional hub

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Poland, one of the biggest countries in Central Europe, has the ambition to become a business, communications and energy hub in the region, President Andrzej Duda said in Menlo Park, California, on Monday.

The Polish president made his remarks at the opening event of the Polish-US New Technology Forum in the US town of Menlo Park, where a range of new technology firms have their headquarters, including the social media giant Facebook.

The Polish Investment and Trade Agency organised the forum to present the potential of Poland’s technology sector and enable Polish entrepreneurs to establish business contacts with the world’s biggest IT companies, venture capital funds and potential partners from Silicon Valley.

Central Europe has good East-West connections, but not so much in the North-South direction, Duda said, adding that Poland aimed to bridge the gap.

“We want to link the Baltic states with Bulgaria, Greece and Croatia. This is our great aspiration and I believe that it’s also an opportunity for your companies,” the president told businesspeople gathered at the forum.

Andrzej Duda also said that in the regional Three Seas Initiative Poland had the ambition to become “a hub from which business, communication and energy opportunities will radiate.”

(PAP)

MIL OSI