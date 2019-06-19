Ambassador of Belarus A.Popkov meets the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

18-06-2019

On June 18, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Korea, Andrei Popkov, held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Moon Hee-sang.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of bilateral inter-parliamentary interaction was discussed, including the development of contacts, exchange of experience on legislative practices, as well as cooperation within multilateral platforms.

The Speaker positively assessed position of Belarus on maintaining peace and security in international relations, observing and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime, as well as Belarus’ support to the peaceful initiatives on the Korean Peninsula.

The sides also discussed key aspects of enhancing cooperation in the fields of innovation, digital economy, high technologies, promoting the development of contacts between small and medium-sized businesses of the two countries, as well as the issues of liberalization of mutual travel regimes between Belarus and Korea.

