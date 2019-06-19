Criminal case on illegal banking was sent to court by Investigation Administration of IAA for NWAD of Moscow

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Investigation Administration of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of Moscow completed the investigation of the criminal case initiated against 6 members of an organized group involved in illegal banking in an especially large amount.

As was established, the gang members had been carrying out bank transactions on payment accounts of dummy organizations, making money transfers subject to instructions of individuals and legal entities, providing cash collection and cash services for legal entities without state control, as well as without registration and a special license. The malefactors had been carrying out their activity for a fee.

The damage inflicted by the illegal activity totaled 38,848,000 rubles.

The authorities initiated a criminal case on that fact based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by Article 172 “Illegal banking” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In May 2019, the final charge was brought against the 6 members of the organized group aged from 27 to 45.

By now, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Savelovsky District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

