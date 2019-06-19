Fraud in large amount was detected by Division for Economic Security and Corruption Control of Yugra police

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A woman born in 1980, holding the post of the director of an advertising agency of the city, had abused authority and stolen budgetary funds from a public institution of Surgut.

According to the investigators, in May 2016 the suspect being the director general of a limited liability company had concluded a contract with a state-financed enterprise for organization of a training for middle and high-level specialists – graduates of educational institutions, while knowing that her company had no real opportunity for that due to absence of any vacant positions.

As a result of the fraudulent actions, the agency received an advance payment to its account amounting to over 330 thousand rubles as compensation for the employer’s labor costs. Later, having access to the payment account, the malefactor withdrew over 300 thousand rubles and used the cash her discretion.

The authorities initiated a criminal case based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 “Fraud” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

