High-profile crime was solved by Russian MIA: thieves detained, icons returned to Orthodox church

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Russian MIA Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with Moscow criminal investigation officers and Inter-Municipal Administration “Ramenskoye” of the Russian MIA solved an audacious crime committed on the night from January 29th to 30th.As was established, four malefactors had broken the lock of the entrance door, turned off the anti-theft system and invaded the Orthodox church located in village Krivtsy of the Ramensky District in the Moscow Region.Having damaged the carved columns dating back to the 18th century, they broke out from the iconostasis the Trinity of the New Testament Icon and the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God in honor of which Prince Volkonsky had constructed that church in 1708.The thieves also stole revered icons “Christ Pantocrator”, “Mother of God of the Passion”, “Venerable Sergius of Radonezh”, “’Venerable Seraphim of Sarov”, “Theodore of Stratelates”, “Saint Spyridon Bishop of Trimythous”, and “Seven Youths of Ephesus”. The Investigation Administration of Inter-Municipal Administration “Ramenskoye” of the Russian MIA initiated a criminal case subject to clause “c” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.Operations officers of the Russian MIA General Administration of Criminal Investigation specializing in search of stolen antiques joined in to solve that crime. Only 9 days after the incident, they managed to find the life-size icon of Venerable Sergius of Radonezh dating back to the early 20th century and the Mother of God of the Passion Icon dating back to the first third of the 19th century. The icons were found at the apartment of a dealer in Yaroslavl. One week later, the Trinity of the New Testament and Venerable Seraphim of Sarov icons were found at the Vernissage in Izmailovo.Soon after, as a result of the investigation and search operations, four suspects, including one with a criminal record, were detained in the North-Eastern and Southern Administrative Districts of Moscow. The court remanded the previously convicted man in custody; the other three suspects are under house arrest. Later on, the police identified and apprehended one of the instigators who had been hiding in the Republic of Kalmykia. On May 20th, the police detained the suspected organizer of the crime in a garage-construction cooperative in Zorge Street of Moscow. He had been on the federal wanted list for about 5 years being accused of a large-scale fraud. He had sold the ancient Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God and the Christ Pantocrator Icon for 75 thousand US dollars to an antique store in Moscow where they were seized by officers of the Russian MIA Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation.According to the information available, that defendant had come to the church in village Krivtsy of the Ramensky District in the Moscow Region four times to plan the crime and work through all the details. In the course of the searches of the detained men, the police seized a layout of approaches to the church, 35 mobile telephones, 23 SIM cards of various mobile operators, as well as other items of evidential significance for the investigation of the criminal case.The leadership of the Russian MIA General Administration for the Moscow Region together with officers of Inter-Municipal Administration “Ramenskoye” of the Russian MIA delivered the found icons to the church,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

