Illegal logging suspects were detained by police in Ivanovo Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the Russian MIA Administration and FSB Administration for the Ivanovo Region together with the Russian MIA Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption suppressed illegal logging.

In the course of the investigation and search operations, the police recorded a fact of illegal logging in the Zavolzhsky District. Criminal loggers had been cutting off coniferous trees, having thus inflicted damage in an especially large amount exceeding 2.5 million rubles.

The police identified the persons involved in that crime. Together with the Rosgvardia, five locals of the Ivanovo Region were apprehended on suspicion of the above crime.

The Investigation Unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA Administration initiated a criminal case subject to part 3 of Article 260 “Illegal logging committed by a group of persons and involving damage in an especially large amount” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction under that article provides for up to seven-year imprisonment.

Policemen carried out searches at the detained men’s places of residence and in a number of offices. The police seized documents, weapons and physical evidence relevant for the investigation of the criminal case. The five defendants in the criminal case were put into the remand prison. The police currently continue operations to establish their involvement in other crimes.

The work within the criminal case is carried out with the cooperation of the Forestry Committee of the Government of the Ivanovo Region.

