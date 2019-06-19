Man suspected of felony against juvenile was detained by police in Moscow Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the Russian MIA Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation apprehended a 42-year old resident of the Moscow Region suspected of sexual violence against a juvenile.

As was ascertained, in Elektrostal of the Moscow Region the malefactor had been committing criminal offenses against sexual integrity of his 13-year old nephew for 12 years. According to the information available, the boy had been living separately from his parents together with his grandparents.

The Investigation Unit for Elektrostal of the General Investigation Administration of the Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a criminal case based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the investigation and search operations, the suspect was identified by the distinctive features – moles and scars on the body – and was detained in his apartment in the Moscow Region. The court remanded him into custody.

In the course of the search at the man’s place of residence, the police seized 3 tablets, a notebook, a photo camera with a remote console, and other items of evidential significance for the investigation of the criminal case.

The police currently continue investigation measures aiming to establish all circumstances of the unlawful activity.

