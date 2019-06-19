Resident of Primorsky Territory was convicted for fraud with state housing certificate

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The court of Nakhodka found guilty a 51-year old local accused of a fraud.

In 2013, the accused man had received a request from a young woman asking for assistance in obtaining a housing certificate: as an orphan, she was eligible for the social payment. Having taken advantage of the victim’s trust, the accused man executed a power of attorney in his name on behalf of the principal.

Having obtained the housing certificate to an amount of 1,153,449 rubles and having bought an apartment in Nakhodka, the malefactor reregistered it to his relatives’ names and later on sold it. The offender then used that money at his discretion. And the victim complained to the police.

As a result of the investigation and search operations, officers of the Russian MIA Division for Nakhodka apprehended the suspect. He admitted his guilt in the police division.

The authorities initiated a criminal case based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by Part 4 Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud, i.e. acquisition of title to another person’s property through deceit committed in an especially large amount and involving deprivation of a citizen’s right to a living space”.

In the course of the investigation, the police proved the accused man’s involvement in that crime.

The Nakhodka Municipal Court found the accused man guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment for 2 years and 6 months in a standard regime correctional colony. The convicted man’s property was arrested to recover the damage inflicted to the victim. The malefactor was arrested in the court.

