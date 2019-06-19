Your Summer Destination: Poland

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland in English

Festivalove

Festivals are very popular in Poland – especially during the summer when we go on holidays and often choose open-air cinemas or concerts to enjoy both connecting with culture and spending time outdoors. The fans of the music should pay attention to the Open’Er Festival – a great festival celebration hosted by Gdynia since 2003. The picturesque seaside landscapes and amazing beaches are the best accompagnamento for the famous world and Polish artists. Enthusiast of alternative sounds should visit Katowice. Tauron Nowa Muzyka, held at the beginning of July, and OFF Festival in the August are good reasons to visit the capital of Upper Silesia.

The essence of the Carnaval Sztukmistrzów is a presentation of the widely comprehended current carnivalesque art through its signs, new circus and busking art. Carnaval includes also Urban Highline Festival – the oldest and still the largest highline festival in the world.

New Horizons International Film Festival, Film and Art Festival Two Riversides and Gdynia Film Festival are musts for the cinema fans. The first one goes beyond the limits of conventional cinematography, as films screened during this event evoke extreme reactions and emotions, give rise to polemics and discussions, and provoke both delight and protests. The idea of the second one is to connect artists with the audience, as well as to combine film, literature, music and visual arts, i.e. all disciplines involved in cinematography. The Festival is a great occasion to meet directors, actors and actresses, to indulge in unhurried conversations and reflect on the film that has just been seen. The Gdynia Film Festival is the icing on the cake. It starts right after the holidays but it is worth sparing one September week for this festival, which is considered to be one of Poland’s most prestigious. It is here that the most spectacular domestic films are screened for the first time before going on to become box-office successes.