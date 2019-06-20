Aleksandr Gorovoy took part in the opening ceremony of the faculty of retraining and advanced training of State Traffic Safety Inspectorate officers

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Traffic Safety Police Lieutenant-General Mikhail Chernikov and Chief of the V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the MIA of Russia Lieutenant-General Igor Kalinichenko, on the basis of the regional branch of the V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the MIA of Russia, opened in the Istrinsky District of the Moscow Region the faculty of retraining and advanced training of officers of traffic safety units. The event was held in the framework of the VI All-Russian Forum for Road Safety “Challenges and Solutions”.

Aleksandr Gorovoy, in his opening remarks, noted that the creation of the faculty was an important step in solving the tasks of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate in the organization of additional professional education for the leadership of the traffic police units of the country’s constituent entities, and was implemented as part of the federal target program to improve road safety. This year it is planned to train at the faculty more than a thousand officers of regional units of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of various job categories. Faculty capacity allows to train at the same time about 100 officers.

The guests of honor of the forum got acquainted with the modern complex aimed at the implementation of continuous multi-level professional training of traffic police officers, specialized auditoriums for conducting emergency and psychological training, administrative practice, and first aid for victims of road accidents. With the participation of officers of specialized traffic police battalions, the possibilities of a unique autodrome, which allowed to simulate certain extreme road situations, were demonstrated.

During the event, First Deputy-Minister held a meeting with the leadership of the traffic police units of the MIA of Russia territorial bodies of the regional level, undergoing training at the faculty on the topic “Participation of traffic police units in the implementation of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads”.

The head of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, Mikhail Chernikov, addressing the staff during the plenary session of the forum, noted that the creation of the faculty was one of the elements of the system aimed at improving the road safety. Police Lieutenant-General recalled that the priority in the work of traffic police officers should be crime prevention, which, in turn, helped reducing the severity of the consequences of traffic accidents, as well as preserving lives and health of road users.

The guests of the event were presented an exposition of retro-vehicles, modern cars and motorcycles, and watched the performance by officers of the specialized battalion of the Moscow Traffic Police “Kaskad”.

MIL OSI