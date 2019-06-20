From frauds with fake court documents scammers got millions and various terms of imprisonment

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow found members of an organized criminal group guilty of stealing cash using fake court orders.

As previously reported, the offenders were detained by operatives of ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow on suspicion of providing to credit institutions fake court orders for collecting money from citizens and legal entities, on the basis of which money was written-off from their accounts. The material damage amounted to about 6 million rubles.

Another attempt to steal money from the account of an organization in a similar way failed for reasons beyond the control of the suspects.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow initiated and investigated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 4 of Article 159; part 3 of Article 30; part 4 of Article 159 of the criminal code of the Russian Federation. During 12 searches in the homes of the defendants, seals, documents, telephones, electronic data carriers, as well as personal computers and office equipment were found and seized.

Six members of the organized criminal group were sentenced by the Meshchansky District Court to imprisonment terms from 3 years 6 months to 5 years. The organizer was sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 5 years 6 months. They will serve their sentence in a general regime penal colony. At the moment, the verdict has not entered into legal force,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

