Illegal cashing of 37 million rubles led clandestine bankers to visit of police and initiation of criminal proceedings

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activity of an organized group whose members were suspected of illegal financial transactions with an income exceeding 37 million rubles.According to the available information, the offenders, using the accounts of fictitious organizations under their control, carried out illegal banking operations of cash withdrawal and transfer of funds. For each transaction, a fee of 8.5 percent was charged.The Inquiry unit of the Investigation Administration of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow prosecuted the fact of a crime under part 2 of Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code. As a result of operational search activities, a man and three women aged between 34 and 47 were detained by police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia on suspicion of committing the crime.During searches, money, seals, stamps, statutory constituent documents of fictitious organizations, flash cards, keys to the Bank-Client system, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.With respect to one of the defendants, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest, the rest are under a subscription on their own recognizance and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

