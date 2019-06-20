Meeting of police with foreign students took place in Obninsk

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

This is not the first meeting of the police leadership of the city of science with students. Chief of Police Division in Obninsk Lieutenant Colonel of Police Sergey Voronezhsky held preventive meetings with freshmen of the Obninsk branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI both in the walls of the university and in the police division.

This time the event was held at the “Boiling Point” discussion platform at the Obninsk branch of the University, where the chief police officer of the city of science delivered legal information to foreign students, explaining the peculiarities of the current legislation, types of responsibility for various offenses and crimes.

Sergey Voronezhsky explained the meeting participants how to prevent becoming a victim of fraudsters and what could be done if young people had already experienced similar encroachments. How the police duty-unit can be contacted, what should be done if a passport is lost or stolen. The Lieutenant Colonel of Police presented information about drug trafficking offenses, and also drew attention to the negative consequences that might occur in connection with the use of psychoactive substances. He spoke about harm to health and about marketing, for which the law establishes criminal liability.

Since students from Zambia, India, Bolivia, Jordan, Bangladesh and Uganda will have to study in the city of science for the next five years, this information is most necessary for them. Equally great interest was shown by first-year students to the story of the MIA Division Chief about the structure of the police and about the goals and objectives of the internal affairs bodies. The chief police officer of Obninsk assured foreign students that law enforcement bodies ensured the safety of citizens and the rule of law in the city so that residents and guests of the city of science could feel comfortable. But, it should not be forgotten that the precautions and the basic rules of safe behavior must be observed and followed.

Due to the fact that some of the students present were taught in English, the dialogue was carried out with the help of an interpreter. However, this did not prevent the creation of an atmosphere of trust and friendliness in the audience. Lieutenant Colonel of Police Sergey Voronezhsky answered questions from young people and wished the students to successfully pass the exams and relax during the holidays. After the completion of the official part of the meeting, the Chief of the MIA Division spoke to certain students.

