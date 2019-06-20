Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On June 20, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Belarus non-resident, Ronald van Dartel, on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, current issues of bilateral political dialogue, as well as state and prospects for further cooperation between Belarus and the Netherlands in economic sphere and other fields of mutual interest were discussed.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to the positive dynamics of the bilateral relations.

