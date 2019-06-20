Police detained the chairman of the housing cooperative, declared internationally wanted

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Interpol NCB Division and the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region, together with their colleagues from St. Petersburg, detained the Chairman of the Board of a housing and construction cooperative, accused of fraud and misappropriation of other person’s property.It was established that the offender, using his official position, systematically withdrew from the economic turnover the funds entrusted to him for the construction of a multistorey building in the Sovetsky District of the city of Omsk. As a result of his unlawful actions, 38 citizens did not receive the paid by them housing within the deadlines set. The total damage exceeded 38 million rubles.In addition, the suspect received free of charge from his predecessor 7 apartments intended for sale, the sale proceeds from which were to be used for the completion of the house construction. Subsequently, he sold two apartments, however, the 3 million rubles received from the buyers he used at his discretion. The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region charged the man with the crimes provided for by part 4 of Article 159 and part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. After facing the charges, he disappeared and was put on the international wanted list. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for him.As a result of operational search activities, the suspect was detained in St. Petersburg near one of the shopping centers. In the near future, he will be delivered to the city of Omsk for investigative procedures,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

