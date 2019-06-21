Aleksandr Gorovoy took part in the meeting of the Coordination Council of the Heads of Competent Authorities of the CSTO Member States on Combating the Illegal Migration

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The 22nd meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Heads of Competent Authorities of the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on Combating the Illegal Migration was held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyz Republic).The meeting was attended by delegations from the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO and the Director of the Moscow Bureau of the International Organization for Migration.The Russian delegation was headed by Chairman of the Council, First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy. From the Russian MIA the event was also attended by Chief of the MIA of Russia main Directorate for Migration, Police Major-General Valentina Kazakova.In accordance with the agenda, the participants reviewed information on the progress of work on the draft Agreement on cooperation among the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the area of combating the illegal migration. The parties summed up the regional operation “Nelegal” (illegal migrant) conducted by the competent authorities of the CSTO member states in 2018 and discussed the format of the third phase of this operation upcoming in 2019.In addition, at the proposal of the Republic of Kazakhstan, they discussed the possibility of preparing a draft “Provision on the exchange of information on the provision of citizenship by one CSTO member state to citizens of other member states of the Organization”.The meeting considered the problem of fictitious marriages entered into by citizens of countries of origin of migrants with the aim of further naturalization in the country of admission. The delegates reached an agreement to consider the issue of information exchange between competent authorities of the parties regarding this category of citizens.In conclusion, in accordance with the decision of the members of the Council, Valentina Kazakova was appointed Secretary of the Coordination Council.The next meeting of the Council will be held in 2020 on the territory of the Russian Federation, which will chair the CSTO.

MIL OSI