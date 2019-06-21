Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs О.Kravchenko meets the Chairman of the German-Belarusian Parliamentary Group of the German Bundestag

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On June 21, 2019, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko met with the Chairman of the German-Belarusian Parliamentary Group of the German Bundestag, Mark Hauptmann, who is in Belarus on a return visit.

During the meeting, the state and prospects for further development of the Belarusian-German cooperation, including its parliamentary dimension, the issues of dialogue between Belarus and the EU, topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda were discussed.

