In the Stavropol Territory, the police revealed facts of abuse of authority by the head of management companies

Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Stavropol Territory revealed and documented facts of abuse of authority by the head of several management companies of Pyatigorsk.

In the course of operational activities, it was established that the citizen, having received money from residents of apartment buildings to pay for the thermal energy had not transferred it to the utility provider. The offender spent the money at his discretion on the urgent needs of the organization.

As a result of the unlawful activities of the man, the amount of damage in the form of a debt to the thermal energy supplier exceeded 32 million rubles.

With respect to the director of the management companies, the Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Pyatigorsk initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Abuse of authority”. Currently, the material damage caused to the injured party has been partially indemnified.

