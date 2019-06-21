In Tver, the court convicted a group of persons engaged in illegal migration

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

It was established that a 33-year-old resident of the regional center and a 50-year-old resident of one of the Central Asian republics, temporarily residing in the city of Tver, organized the illegal migration of residents of Central Asian countries to the Russian Federation and their illegal stay in the country.

To carry out their illegal activities, the defendants found potential “clients” from among foreign citizens organized their fictitious migration registration under the fictitious pretext of employment. The offenders illegally registered 220 foreign citizens at 22 addresses in the Tver Region.

During searches, operatives found and seized seals of various organizations, a personal computer, as well as notebooks, in which the suspects kept records of foreigners who had turned to them for help.

The court found the citizens guilty of the crime provided for in paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 322.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Organization of illegal migration by a group of persons by prior agreement”. They were sentenced to 1 year and 6 months of imprisonment each, to be served in a general-regime correctional colony.

