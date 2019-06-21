In Vladivostok, MIA of Russia officers detained a foreign citizen who was trying to escape from the competent authorities of his country

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“In Vladivostok, the staff of the local division of the Interpol National Bureau of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory detained a 53-year-old citizen of the Republic of Korea. He is accused of committing especially serious crimes related to the purchase and sale of methamphetamine in the territory of the Republic of Korea. To avoid punishment for his deed, the citizen, who had previously been convicted for similar crimes, fled. The law enforcement bodies of the Republic of Korea announced him internationally wanted.

Through the Interpol channels there was established the location of the wanted man. Police officers detained him on a pedestrian street in the Frunzensky District of Vladivostok. He had no passport with him, but the fingerprint examination allowed the police to establish the identity of the suspect in the illegal drug trafficking.

The Korean side has been informed about the detention of the wanted person.

By a decision of the Frunzensky District Court of the city of Vladivostok, the foreigner has been subjected to punishment in the form of forced expulsion from the Russian Federation.

Prior to the entry into force of the court decision, the detainee remained in the Temporary Detention Center for Foreign Citizens. Accompanied by bailiffs and staff of the NCB of Interpol of the Republic of Korea, the citizen was expelled from the country.

