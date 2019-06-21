Meeting with Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

21 June 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has bestowed the Order of Friendship of Peoples upon Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov on 21 June.

“Ramzan, thank you very much for keeping your promises. I always say: “He is a real man. He does what he promises to do”. Thank you for our people whom we were unlikely to see back in Belarus but for your help. You are not just a friend, you are a brother for me, for our people. The fact that I am awarding you with the Order of Friendship [of Peoples] bears a special significance. This is not just some political movements. You have deserved it as a person who made our people, our individuals happy. This makes me really happy, too” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Later, Ramzan Kadyrov told that the Chechen delegation is always happy to visit Belarus and every visit to Minsk bears great significance for them. “We appreciate our relations with Belarus very much. We maintain sport, cultural, and industrial cooperation,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the decree to award Ramzan Kadyrov with the Order of Friendship of Peoples in August 2018. The head of the Chechen Republic received the award in recognition of his considerable contribution to strengthening friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation with Belarus.

Ramzan Kadyrov has made personal contribution to the liberation of Belarusian citizens from captivity in Libya.

