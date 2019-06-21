Police detained a suspect in theft of mobile phones

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Division for the Shchukino District, in collaboration with the staff of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, detained a suspect in theft.An organization’s administrator made a statement to the police that mobile phones had been stolen from the service and sales office of one of the mobile operators located on the Marshal Biryuzov Street. Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Shchukino District of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. It was established that the offender had entered the room, finding a fitting key to the lock and disabling the alarm system. Having stolen over 190 mobile phones, he disappeared. The total damage amounted to almost 4.3 million rubles.As a result of operational search activities, the police found that the suspect had left the territory of the capital. 5 days later, the 28-year-old man was detained in the city of St. Petersburg. A part of the stolen items was found by police officers at one of the radio markets of the capital, the rest of the gadgets were found and seized from the citizen to whom the attacker had managed to sell them.With regard to the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

