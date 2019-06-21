Police investigators sent to Court the materials of the criminal case on the facts of thefts from heavy trucks in the Tver Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region jointly with investigators of the Investigation unit of the Regional Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the course of operational activities identified and suppressed a group committing thefts from heavy trucks. The police identified ten members of the organized group. They turned to be residents of the Tver Region aged from 36 to 53.

It was established that the organizer of the unlawful activity – a 53-year-old resident of the Tver Region – together with his acquaintances heavy-truckers developed a criminal scheme according to which they informed him about the goods being transported and drove into a specially equipped box. The premises were on the vehicles’ route and the employees of the transport company had the impression that the drivers did not deviate from the given route.

The offenders, without damaging the protective seals, opened the containers of the trucks and stole some of the cargo, and the drivers proceeded to their destination. In the event of a shortage found when unloading goods, no claims to them were raised, as a rule, since the integrity of the locking devices of the containers and seals was not violated. Subsequently, the accomplices sold stolen property on the territory of the Tver Region.

The total damage caused to businessmen amounts to about three million rubles.

During searches at the place of residence of the defendants the police found and seized a part of the stolen property, as well as money obtained by criminal means. During the investigation, the involvement of group members in 12 secret thefts of someone else’s property in the Vyshnevolotsky District of the Tver Region was established.

Currently, the criminal case on grounds of crimes provided for in part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

MIL OSI