Police officers in the Moscow Region held a working meeting with colleagues from the People’s Republic of China

A working meeting of the Moscow Region police officers with a delegation from the People’s Republic of China headed by the Deputy Head of the Public Security Department of Jiangsu Province Chen Hongchen was held in the traffic police division of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Odintsovskoye”.The main purpose of the event is to study positive experience in the field of road safety.The foreign guests were shown the technical capabilities of the Center for Automated Recording of Administrative Offenses in the Field of Traffic of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region. An examination room, a platform for testing the initial driving skills and a citizens reception hall were also shown.In addition to official events, a cultural program was organized for the guests from China. Members of the delegation visited the Museum of military equipment in the Patriot Park.In the final part of the meeting, foreign colleagues thanked the police officers for the warm welcome. Chen Hongchen noted that the event promoted the exchange of professional experience as well as the development of social and cultural ties.

