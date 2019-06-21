Valentina Kazakova, Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Russian Federation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A meeting of the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Police Major-General Valentina Kazakova with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Russian Federation Imomudin Sattorov took place at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.The Russian delegation included representatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. The foreign partners at the event were the Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Head of the Consular Service.During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan on migration: cooperation in combating the illegal migration, the procedure for the implementation of labor activities by citizens of Tajikistan in Russia.Valentina Kazakova informed the Ambassador that the Republic of Tajikistan was among the top five countries by the number of citizens coming to Russia and working under patents, and that there was an increase in the number of Tajik citizens accepted into Russian Federation citizenship.The GA Chief reminded foreign partners of the presence of contact persons appointed responsible for operational interaction with the embassies of the CIS states following the meeting of the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy with Ambassadors of the CIS Member States held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in November 2018.In addition, the parties discussed the prospects of signing the Readmission Agreement. Imomudin Sattorov expressed his readiness to convey the information to the relevant competent authorities of the Republic of Tajikistan.In conclusion, the meeting participants noted the high level of interaction between the states in the field of migration and agreed to continue close cooperation.

