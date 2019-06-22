Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Minister of State for Trade Policy of the UK Department for International Trade

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

21-06-2019

On June 21, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Minister of State for Trade Policy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Department for International Trade, George Hollingbery, who is on a visit in Minsk to attend the opening ceremony of the II European Games 2019.

In order to implement the agreements reached in 2018 during the visit of the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to London, the parties launched the Commercial Dialogue procedure at the level of the governments of Belarus and the United Kingdom. The issues of expanding political contacts, implementation of joint projects, cooperation in the banking and financial sectors were discussed.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, and the Minister of State for Trade Policy of the UK Department for International Trade discussed in detail the issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation, the course of preparation for the first extended session of the Commercial Dialogue.

As part of his stay in Belarus, George Hollingbery visited the High-Tech Park, as well as a number of Belarusian exporters.

