Permanent US military presence a ‘strategic achievement’

The change in the formula of the United States’ military presence in Poland to a permanent presence is a strategic achievement of President Andrzej Duda’s visit to the US, the head of the President’s Office, Krzysztof Szczerski, has said.

Szczerski went on to state that the agreement showed that Poland and the USA “stand as partners for the security of the eastern flank of NATO.”

President Andrzej Duda visited the United States on June 12-17, starting with an official visit to the White House where he met US President Donald Trump and continuing with an economic mission encompassing the states of Texas, Nevada and California.

Krzysztof Szczerski said President Duda had achieved his objectives “100 percent.” He added these were primarily political goals, which were achieved in Washington, above all showing the durability of the Polish-American alliance and its “strategic dimension” for both countries.

“The United States and Poland are partners today in issues of security,” the presidential aide said. “And that is a very strong message, which has come out of the visit to the White House, especially the fact that the formula of the American military presence in Poland has changed to a permanent presence.”

The second important dimension to the president’s US visit, according to Szczerski, “was showing Poland as an economic partner of the United States,” which he said was a message that came out clearly from the visit to Houston and a meeting there with Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

He said those talks showed that, “we are partners for the USA in the diversification of the European energy market.” He added that through the Three Seas Initiative (which groups 12 countries lying between the Adriatic, Black and Baltic Seas) Poland is also an important US partner in the energy market of Central Europe, which he described as a “common interest.”

Krzysztof Szczerski also drew attention to a third element of the visit, which he described as, “showing Poland and Poles as a partner for the United States in the sphere of the economy of the future and the innovative economy.” (PAP)

