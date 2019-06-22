Wreath laying at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Flowers were also laid at the Eternal Flame by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Medvedev DmitryPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko Matviyenko ValentinaChairwoman of the Council of Federation , State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin Volodin VyacheslavState Duma Speaker , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister , Supreme Court President Vyacheslav Lebedev Lebedev VyacheslavSupreme Court President , members of the Government, State Duma deputies, members of the Federation Council and representatives of veterans’ organisations.

The ceremony was followed by a march by Moscow garrison troops representing the three branches of the armed forces: the Army, the Aerospace Forces and the Navy.

The President also paid tribute to the defenders of the hero cities by laying flowers at the memorial plaques of each hero city.

MIL OSI