In Yakutia, during raids in the Verkhoyansky and Verkhnevilyuisky districts, facts of illegal logging were revealed

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the course of operational and preventive measures taken by police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), together with representatives of the district forestry, a fact of illegal logging of forest plantations in the Verkhoyansky and Verkhnevilyuisky districts was revealed.

Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Verkhoyansky” found that in the area of Arga-Eteh, illegal logging of larch in the amount of 252 pieces had taken place. Stubs of trees and traces of special vehicles were found on the site.

In relation with this fact, a 29-year-old resident of Cheremcha village was found, who explained that he needed building material for his personal farm. The man chopped down the forest without permits, thereby causing a damage to the forest fund of the Batagaysky Forestry in the amount of about 190,000 rubles, i.e. on an especially large scale.

Also in the Verkhnevilyuisky District, the police revealed a fact of illegal logging of forest plantations in the Horo area, in the forests of the reserve.

The guards of the order found two local residents with a previous criminal record, who had logged 116 larch trees, causing a damage to the forest fund in the amount of about 200,000 rubles. The men confessed and explained that they had cut trees for personal use.

With regard to all the facts revealed, criminal cases were initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Article 260 of the Russian Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest plantations, committed on an especially large scale”.

