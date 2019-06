Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In view of the statement made by Head of the Republic of Ingushetia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, the President has signed an executive order to accept the resignation of Head of the Republic of Ingushetia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

The President also appointed Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov Acting Head of the Republic of Ingushetia until the next duly elected Head of the Republic of Ingushetia assumes office.

