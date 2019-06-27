Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the Head of the IOM Office in Belarus

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On June 27, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Head of the Office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Belarus, Zeynal Hajiyev.

The interlocutors discussed the development of cooperation between Belarus and the IOM on irregular and forced migration and noted the successful interaction of competent Belarusian partners with IOM in these areas.

A.Dapkiunas expressed confidence that the cooperation of Belarus with IOM has great potential and its’ agenda should be expanded. In particular, the interlocutors agreed that the impact of migration processes, especially labor migration, on the socio-economic development of the state is a relevant topic for joint work.

At the meeting, A.Dapkunas and Z.Hajiyev also agreed on joint study of international experience that could be useful to Belarus in the development and implementation of the national tourism strategy, including the development of the so-called “nostalgic tourism” and the involvement of compatriots and interested partners abroad in this activity.

