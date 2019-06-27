On expanding the external sector statistics’ listing of information with scheduled publication time (27.06.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

On expanding the external sector statistics’ listing of information with scheduled publication time

For the purposes of improving the quality of informational support provided to the users, the Bank of Russia announces the expansion of the list of external sector statistics posted on the official Bank of Russia website in accordance with a pre-determined schedule.

Starting with Q1 2019 data, on the official release dates set out in the Official Statistics Release Calendar the following tables will be published at 16:00 hours (Moscow time): “Balance of Payments of the Russian Federation. Analytical Presentation”; “International Investment Position of the Russian Federation (Standard Components. At a Reference Date)”; “International Investment Position of the Russian Federation (Main Components)”; “Monthly External Trade of the Russian Federation in Services”. Information will be posted within “Statistics/ Macroeconomic Financial Statistics/” subdirectory under “External Sector Statistics/ Statistical Data”.

Publication of external sector statistical data in accordance with a set timing will allow market participants to monitor on a timely basis and obtain the most current information.

