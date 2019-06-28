Ambassador of Belarus A.Rzheussky meets the Minister of Agriculture of Bangladesh

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

28-06-2019

On June 28, 2019 in Dhaka the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of India and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh non-resident, Andrei Rzheussky, met with the Minister of Agriculture of Bangladesh, Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.

During the talks, the parties discussed issues of development of promising areas of bilateral cooperation, including the cultivation and processing of potatoes, dairy and meet production, supply of Belarusian agricultural equipment to Bangladesh, as well as transfer of technologies for food production.

An agreement was reached to send a group of Bangladeshi agricultural specialists to Belarus to hold talks with the relevant organizations of our country.

